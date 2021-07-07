PM Modi's cabinet reshuffle: List of ministers who resigned
See the list of ministers who have resigned
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet reshuffle some of the big names on Wednesday resigned, the biggest surprise among them being Union minister for health and family welfare Harsh Vardhan and Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.
People familiar with the developments told news agencies that at least 43 new ministers will be inducted to the revamped Union cabinet. Here is the list of ministers who have tendered their resignation:
- Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan
- Union labour minister Santosh Gangwar
- Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
- Union minister for chemical and fertilizers Sadananda Gowda
- Union minister of state for human resources development Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre
- Union minister of state for woman and child development Debasree Chaudhuri
- Union minister of state for Jal Shakti Ratan Lal Kataria
- Union minister of state for animal Husbandry, dairy and fisheries Pratap Sarangi
- Union minister of state for environment, forest and climate Babul Supriyo
Topics
TRENDING NEWS