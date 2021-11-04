PM Modi's cavalcade moves in normal traffic in Delhi with minimal security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to celebrate Diwali with soldiers of the Indian Army. This is the continuation of the tradition he started after assuming office in 2014.

The Prime Minister addressed the jawans in Nowshera, saying he came to the Army base to celebrate the festival of light "with family".

The Prime Minister not only boosted the morale of the soldiers deployed at the border, he also took special care while leaving for the airport in Delhi to avoid inconvenience to the common people.

When PM Modi left his residence in the morning, there were minimal security arrangements in place and no traffic route was deployed, according news agency ANI. It posted the video of the cavalcade's movement in Delhi.

In the video, the cars in the Prime Minister's convoy were seen moving through usual traffic on the morning of Diwali, and even stopping at traffic signals, but without causing any inconvenience to the commuters. This is very unusual as the Prime Minister's routes are always sanitised for smooth movement, with people not even being allowed to stand on roadsides.

ANI obtained the visuals from national broadcaster Doordarshan.

PM Modi has been taking special care to ensure that his visit and movement of convoy don't cause any kind of trouble for the common people on the road. In April, during the peak of campaigning for West Bengal assembly elections, his cavalcade cleared the way for two ambulances in Barasat.

The ambulances were allowed to take the same route through which the Prime Minister's convoy was passing.

In 2018 too, PM Modi's convoy was seen traversing through normal traffic conditions without any special security restrictions, when he visited a school in Delhi's Paharganj to carry out his Swachhata Shramdaan (voluntary cleaning work).