I join family to spend Diwali every year, PM Modi tells jawans at J&K's Nowshera
I join family to spend Diwali every year, PM Modi tells jawans at J&K's Nowshera

The PM said soldiers are the 'suraksha kawach' of the country. "It is because of you all that people of our country can sleep peacefully and there is happiness during festivals,” he added.
PM Narendra Modi treats soldiers with sweets on the occasion of Diwali at Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir.(ANI )
Updated on Nov 04, 2021 12:54 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he wished to celebrate Diwali with family members and hence, he joins soldiers at the borders every year on the occasion.

The Prime Minister, who reached Nowshera in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir a while ago, said he brought along with him the blessing of crores of Indians for the jawans there.

“Our soldiers are the 'suraksha kawach' of 'Maa Bharti'. It is because of you all that people of our country can sleep peacefully and there is happiness during festivals,” he said, adding, “Your capability, strength ensure peace and security for the country.”

“I have spent each Diwali with soldiers guarding our borders. Today, I have brought along with me the blessings of crores of Indians for our soldiers here,” he said.

Since taking over as prime minister, Modi has made it a point to meet troops in a border region on Diwali, starting from a visit to Siachen in 2014.

Recalling the surgical strikes the Army carried out against militant launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,  the PM said it fills every Indian with pride on the role this brigade played during the surgical strike. “Many attempts made to spread terrorism here after that, but (the jawans) gave a befitting reply,” he added.

Modi further spoke about procurement of defence equipment that used to take years. “The commitment to self-reliance in the defence sector is the the only way to change old methods,” he added.

“We have to enhance, adapt our military capabilities in line with changing world and mode of war,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Story Saved
Thursday, November 04, 2021
