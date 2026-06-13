PM Modi’s France-Slovakia tour to focus on G7 Summit, bilateral ties

Defence and security cooperation, trade, technology, the concerns of the Global South and addressing the fallout of the West Asia conflict on energy security are set to top the agenda for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nearly week-long visit to France and Slovakia to attend the G7 Summit and hold bilateral consultations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for a two-nation visit to France and Slovakia. (@MEAIndia)

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Modi, who began the visit on Saturday, said that France “occupies a special place in India’s strategic vision.” He added that his discussions with President Emmanuel Macron will focus on enhancing cooperation in key sectors, especially technology, while his participation in outreach sessions of the G7 Summit will be an opportunity to “give voice to the aspirations of the Global South”.

The visit to Slovakia, the first by an Indian premier since the central European country’s independence in 1993, will enhance bilateral ties and build on the momentum of the free trade agreement finalised by India and the European Union (EU), Modi said in a departure statement.

“I am confident that my visits to France and the Slovak Republic will reinforce India’s deepening engagement with both Europe and the G7, and showcase our steadfast commitment to expanding the horizon of our partnerships with the continent and beyond,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Modi will criss-cross between France and Slovakia between June 13 and 18, travelling first to the French port city of Nice, where he will hold bilateral talks with Macron on Sunday to review progress since the two sides elevated their ties to a special global strategic partnership in February, and to chart the next steps in bilateral cooperation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modi will criss-cross between France and Slovakia between June 13 and 18, travelling first to the French port city of Nice, where he will hold bilateral talks with Macron on Sunday to review progress since the two sides elevated their ties to a special global strategic partnership in February, and to chart the next steps in bilateral cooperation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The two leaders will jointly inaugurate Bharat Innovates in Nice on the same day. The event, part of the India-France Year of Innovation, will connect Indian startups with global investment and act as an accelerator for innovations from India’s higher education system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two leaders will jointly inaugurate Bharat Innovates in Nice on the same day. The event, part of the India-France Year of Innovation, will connect Indian startups with global investment and act as an accelerator for innovations from India’s higher education system. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} From Nice, Modi will travel to Slovakia during June 14-15 to give momentum to bilateral ties by holding talks with President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava. Modi will also interact with Slovak business leaders. “Building on the momentum of the India-EU free trade agreement, the visit will further energise our strategic partnership with the European Union, of which Slovakia is an important and valued member,” he said, referring to the trade deal that is expected to be signed by the end of the year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From Nice, Modi will travel to Slovakia during June 14-15 to give momentum to bilateral ties by holding talks with President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava. Modi will also interact with Slovak business leaders. “Building on the momentum of the India-EU free trade agreement, the visit will further energise our strategic partnership with the European Union, of which Slovakia is an important and valued member,” he said, referring to the trade deal that is expected to be signed by the end of the year. {{/usCountry}}

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Modi will then return to France and travel to the resort of Evian to participate in outreach sessions of the G7 Summit during June 16-17. India has been invited to these sessions along with Brazil, Egypt, Kenya and South Korea by France, the host of the summit.

“India’s presence at the G7 reflects the trust our partners place in us and our growing global profile,” Modi said. At the G7, India will not only speak for itself, but it will also give voice to the aspirations of the Global South.”

France has listed its key priorities for the G7 Summit, including reducing macro-economic imbalances, renewing international partnerships, strengthening the resilience of critical mineral value chains, protecting minors online, settling major geopolitical crises, and countering organised crime and illicit flows.

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The impact of the West Asia crisis on global trade and energy flows, technology and critical minerals are expected to be a key part of discussions at the G7 Summit and bilateral meetings that Modi will have on the margins of the gathering in Evian. However, there was no official word from the Indian and US sides regarding a possible meeting between Modi and President Donald Trump.

The PM will conclude his visit by travelling to Paris on June 18 to attend VivaTech 2026 along with Macron. VivaTech is an important European gathering on technology and innovation and India will have the largest pavilion at this year’s edition, which Modi said reflects the potential for partnership between the Indian and European innovation ecosystems.

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“I also look forward to meeting the members of the vibrant Indian community in Paris, who have been a living bridge between our two nations,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rezaul H Laskar Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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