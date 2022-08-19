‘Doesn’t take effort to form govt but…’: PM Modi’s jibe at the opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a veiled jibe at the opposition and said that "people who do not care about the country, stay indifferent to the problems faced by the nation" as he addressed the 'Har Ghar Jal' event. Lauding the efforts by the NDA government in the last eight years, he said that it is easy to form a government, but the BJP has "chosen the path of building the nation...which takes hard work."

“It doesn't take that much effort to form a government, but to form a country, hard work is essential,” PM Modi said at the event. “We (the BJP government) have chosen the path of building the nation. Hence, we are continuously working towards addressing and solving the challenges of both - the present and the future,” he underlined.

Then, taking a dig at the opposition parties, he continued, “People who do not care about the nation don’t show any concern or interest towards these problems. They can make big promises for the provision of water, but will never work towards it with a vision."

Last month, PM Modi had warned the youth against freebie culture, referring to it as "revris", a popular sweet in north India. It triggered strong reactions from Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, the party which takes pride in its policies for providing subsidised electricity and water supply to people of Delhi and Punjab. The party has made similar promises in other poll-bound states too.

Speaking on the importance of water security, the prime minister on Friday further said that in the last eight years, the government has laid special emphasis to make sure that lack of provision of water does not become an economic obstacle. “Today 10 crore rural households of the country have been connected to the facility of clean water through pipes. This is a big success of the government's campaign to deliver water to each house. This is a great example of Sabka Prayas (collective effort),” he highlighted.

