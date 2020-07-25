e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat tomorrow will also feature stories of transformation

PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat tomorrow will also feature stories of transformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat address is telecast on the last Sunday of every month.

india Updated: Jul 25, 2020 21:17 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat will complete 77 episodes tomorrow.
PM Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat will complete 77 episodes tomorrow. (PTI Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 am on Sunday, July 26. For the 77th Mann Ki Baat episode, to be broadcast tomorrow, the Prime Minister had invited people to share “inspiring anecdotes” of collective efforts which have brought about changes in other’s lives.

“I am sure you would be aware of inspiring anecdotes of how collective efforts have brought about positive changes. You would surely know of initiatives that have transformed many lives. Please share them for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th!” PM Modi had tweeted on July 11.

He had also tweeted a number for citizens to post their recorded messages to and also invited people to use the NaMo app and MyGov website to post their stories.

 

During his last Mann Ki Baat episode on June 28, Modi had spoken about the border standoff with China and also praised the Indian Army soldiers who were killed in the Galway Valley clash with Chinese troops on June 15.

Since then, he has visited the forward post in Leh to meet soldiers of the Indian Army deployed at the Line of Actual Control and even shot off an indirect warning to China saying the age of expansionism was over.

Since last month’s episode, the Prime Minister has made renewed pitch for self-reliance as India’s policy mantra to emerge stronger out of the current crisis precipitated by coronavirus.

In the last episode, Modi had reiterated the importance of wearing masks and following social distancing norms during the Unlock period.

“We have to be more cautious during the Unlock phase than we were in lockdown. Your alertness will protect you from corona,” he said during the 66th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

In the May episode of the programme, he had forewarned that the battle against coronavirus pandemic was going to be long but expressed optimism that India’s collective will prevail against the disease.

tags
top news
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
AAP promotes Delhi’s Covid turnaround story with 87% recovery rate
AAP promotes Delhi’s Covid turnaround story with 87% recovery rate
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat tomorrow will also feature stories of transformation
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat tomorrow will also feature stories of transformation
Rajasthan political drama is back in the Supreme Court, hearing on Monday
Rajasthan political drama is back in the Supreme Court, hearing on Monday
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
Jobless, homeless woman rides 1800 km on scooter to meet son in Jamshedpur
Jobless, homeless woman rides 1800 km on scooter to meet son in Jamshedpur
‘Sushant changed 50 SIM cards’, other missing links cited for CBI probe
‘Sushant changed 50 SIM cards’, other missing links cited for CBI probe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In