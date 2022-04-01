PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha event to be held today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an interaction with students on Friday as part of the “Pariksha pe charcha” programme, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

On Thursday, a series of videos containing tips for students and their parents was shared on the Prime Minister’s YouTube channel.

The videos cover a gamut of issues pertaining to student life, especially related to exams, the PMO said, noting that these are special tips from Modi’s ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ programmes over the years.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday praised PM Modi for turning ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ into a massive people’s movement. The annual interaction is being organised for the last four years by the education ministry’s department of school education and literacy.