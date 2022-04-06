PM Modi's 'two kinds of politics' dig at Opposition on BJP's 42nd foundation day

There are two kinds of politics present in the country, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday as he addressed the 42nd foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "One stands for 'parivar bhakti' (family dynasty) and another for 'rashtra bhakti' (patriotism), he added in the virtual address.

PM Modi noted that the BJP foundation day comes at a time when the party retained power in four states. It also comes as BJP became the first party in three decades to have 100 MPs in Rajya Sabha, he said. "Today on BJP's 42nd foundation day, we also have to remember those people who first walked with 'Oil Lamp' from the Jana Sangha era and then with 'Lotus'. Three-four generations gave themselves to the cause of making the party glorious," he also said during the address.

The Prime Minister said that there was a time when people had accepted that be it a govt of any party, nothing will be done for the country. "There was despair. Today, every citizen of the country is proudly saying that the nation is changing and going ahead swiftly," he said.

Today, there is such an India before the world that stands firm on its interests without any fear or pressure, he said in the background of the Russia-Ukraine war amid which several global leaders have reached out to India seeking New Delhi's interference.

"When the entire world is divided into two rival factions, India is being viewed as a nation that can firmly speak about humanity," he added.

The BJP is celebrating its 42nd foundation day on Wednesday. For this, it has organised a slew of events including blood donation camps across the country. Envoys of various countries have also been invited to the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday, as it is organising a grand celebration.

Earlier known as Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the party was founded by Syama Prasad Mookherjee in 1951. Later the BJS was merged with several parties in 1977 leading to the formation of the Janata Party. In 1980, the National Executive Council of the Janata Party banned its members from the 'dual membership' of the party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Consequently, the former Jana Sangh members left the party and floated the BJP on April 6, 1980.

Before PM Modi's address, BJP national president JP Nadda hoisted the party flag at the party headquarters in the national capital. He also garlanded the statues of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.