PM Modi’s UAE visit in Jan marks 50 years of diplomatic ties, deepen partnership

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to make his first foreign visit in 2022 to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in early January to chart a course to take forward the burgeoning relations between the two countries.

India and the UAE will commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year, and the visit is expected to focus on both deepening cooperation and looking for new areas for collaboration, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Several agreements in different areas are likely to be signed during the visit.

The dates for what is anticipated to be a brief visit are yet to be finalised by the two countries, though it is expected that the prime minister may travel to the UAE around January 6, the people said. Modi is also expected to visit the India Pavilion at the Dubai Expo, which has attracted more than 604,000 visitors in nearly three months.

The pavilion has showcased the Indian start-up ecosystem through initiatives such as “Elevate”, which displays unconventional solutions created by 500 Indian start-ups, and also highlighted investment opportunities in sectors such as new and renewable energy, space, urban and rural development, oil and gas, textiles and education.

India and the UAE are also engaged in negotiations for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) and are hoping to complete the talks by March next year. The issue is expected to figure during the prime minister’s visit, the people said.