PM Modi’s visit deepens India-Seychelles strategic relations

India and Seychelles on Sunday finalised an extradition treaty, a ₹1,250-crore line of credit and an agreement on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Patrick Herminie held talks on strengthening cooperation in maritime security and tackling shared challenges in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Seychelles President Patrick Herminie during a joint press statement, in Seychelles. (PMO via PTI)

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Modi is on a three-day visit to Seychelles as the guest of honour at celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the archipelago nation’s independence. India also handed over a patrol vessel and other equipment to the Seychelles Defence Force, underscoring growing defence and security ties.

“We believe the defence and security of India and Seychelles are inseparable. We will continue our close cooperation in this regard,” Modi said at a joint media interaction with Herminie, speaking in Hindi.

Setting out India’s broader vision for the region, Modi said New Delhi envisions an Indian Ocean where maritime security goes hand in hand with economic prosperity, partnerships are defined by mutual respect and trust and not by size, and countries move forward together. “Our vision is to make the Indian Ocean into an ocean of opportunity,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Herminie too said security in the Indian Ocean remains central to the bilateral relationship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Herminie too said security in the Indian Ocean remains central to the bilateral relationship. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The two sides reaffirmed the special place of Seychelles in India’s MAHASAGAR vision, and their commitment to counter piracy, drug trafficking, illegal fishing and cross-border crimes, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two sides reaffirmed the special place of Seychelles in India’s MAHASAGAR vision, and their commitment to counter piracy, drug trafficking, illegal fishing and cross-border crimes, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also acknowledged India’s support in maritime surveillance, hydrography and defence capacity-building, including the supply of patrol and attack vessels to the Seychelles Coast Guard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also acknowledged India’s support in maritime surveillance, hydrography and defence capacity-building, including the supply of patrol and attack vessels to the Seychelles Coast Guard. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} India’s special economic package of $175 million, he said, will fund projects in social housing, green mobility, defence and maritime security, vocational training and healthcare. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India’s special economic package of $175 million, he said, will fund projects in social housing, green mobility, defence and maritime security, vocational training and healthcare. {{/usCountry}}

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“The Indian Ocean unites us and we are committed to ensuring it remains a beacon of peace and shared prosperity,” Herminie said.

Also Read: India and Seychelles: A key maritime partnership

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the crisis in West Asia and maritime challenges such as piracy, illegal fishing and drug trafficking.

Modi noted his visit coincided with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and said the two sides had transformed friendship into trust.

“Today, we discussed ways to make our economic cooperation more resilient and future-ready,” he said. “We will also work towards enhancing connectivity between India and Seychelles. This will not only boost our bilateral trade but also strengthen our ties with East Africa and the Indian Ocean region.”

Leaders sign extradition treaty

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Among the agreements signed was an extradition treaty aimed at strengthening cooperation against transnational crime and enhancing a legal framework for extraditing fugitives.

The two sides also concluded a rupee-denominated umbrella line of credit agreement worth ₹1,250 crore to support infrastructure and development projects under India’s special economic package announced during President Herminie’s visit to India in February.

UPI MoU signed

A memorandum of understanding between NPCI International Payments Ltd and the Central Bank of Seychelles will pave the way for the rollout of the UPI digital payments system in Seychelles.

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the system is expected to become operational by the end of the year.

Other agreements covered the recognition of training and certification of Indian seafarers serving on Seychelles-flagged vessels, cooperation in satellite applications and space technology, development of the New Seychelles National Hospital, training of diplomats and collaboration in agricultural research.

Leaders hold virtual groundbreaking ceremony

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The two sides also held a virtual groundbreaking ceremony for the Professional and Technical Education Centre in Seychelles.

India announced the completion of the refit of the Seychelles Coast Guard vessel “Zoroaster” and the upgrade of a Dornier surveillance aircraft supplied earlier.

India also handed over 500 metric tonnes of rice to bolster food security and 8,500 metric tonnes of cement to support infrastructure projects, Misri said.

Herminie sought India’s assistance in providing an advanced light helicopter and establishing centres for cyber security and artificial intelligence.

Modi said India would examine the proposals.

Seychelles confer symbolic presidential recognition on PM Modi

Seychelles conferred the “Guardian of the Blue Horizon”, a symbolic presidential recognition, on Prime Minister Modi for his leadership in sustainable development, ocean governance, climate action and advancing the blue economy.

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Modi dedicated the honour to all countries that are confronting the challenge of climate change and regard environmental conservation as their responsibility towards future generations.

Prime Minister Modi has received other honours for his work on climate action and green growth, such as the Agricola Medal from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in May 2026, the Seoul Peace Prize in 2018, and the Champions of the Earth Award from the UN in 2018.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rezaul H Laskar Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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