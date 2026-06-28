From Garba to Moutya, Samosas to Chutney: PM Modi celebrates 'Creole Spirit' in historic seychelles address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday became the first Indian Prime Minister to address the parliament of Seychelles. In his remarks, he underlined the importance of stability and security in the region, highlighting how the Indian Ocean acts as a bridge bringing the two maritime partners closer. In this image received on June 28, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Seychelles President Patrick Herminie during a joint press statement, in Seychelles. (PMO)

In his address to the 8th National Assembly of Seychelles, PM Modi, who is on a State visit to the island country, underscored the "indivisibility" of the region's security.

"As maritime neighbours, we recognise that the security of one adds to the security of the other. The prosperity of one contributes to the prosperity of the other. The stability of the region benefits us all," PM Modi asserted.

"Our cooperation in maritime security and capacity building reflects our shared commitment to a safer and more secure Indian Ocean Region," he stated.

He further highlighted a powerful historical parallel regarding India's steadfast support for Seychelles' sovereignty.

"Fifty years ago, at the dawn of your independence, the Indian Naval Ship INS Nilgiri was present in Port Victoria as a mark of friendship and solidarity. Today, as you celebrate your Golden Jubilee, INS Ikshak and INS Tarkash are docked at Port Victoria," PM Modi said, noting that while five decades have passed, India's commitment remains unchanged.

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Seychelles gained independence from Great Britain on June 29, 1976, ending over 160 years of British administration. Claimed by France in 1756 and named Sechelles, the islands were later surrendered to the British in 1810 and officially ceded in the 1814 Treaty of Paris. In 1903, Seychelles was made a separate British Crown Colony.

"The first country in the Indian Ocean region that I visited as Prime Minister was Seychelles in 2015... I came here because I believe that Seychelles occupied a special place in India's vision for the Indian Ocean. As I return here after a decade, that conviction is stronger than ever. I'm delighted to join you as you celebrate 50 years of your independence," PM Modi said in his address to the Parliament.

"The Indian Ocean does not separate, but connects India and Seychelles," he underlined.

Prime Minister Modi lauded the unique identity of the island nation and the deep cultural overlaps with India.

"The greatest strength of Seychelles is its people. Over generations, people from all parts of the world arrived here. They brought with them different languages, customs, beliefs, and traditions, and together they built a shared identity that is proudly Seychellois. Your National Assembly motto says 'Unity in Diversity'. This can be heard in the melodies of Creole music and seen in the rhythm of the Moutya dance during Festival Creole, when the nation celebrates the richness of its heritage," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting the "Creole spirit," PM Modi remarked, "The connections between our cultures are visible in everyday life. They can be felt in the flavours of kharik, samosa, and chutney. They can be found in the celebrations of Deepavali, Thai Pongal, and the Garba dance during Navratri. This is the Creole spirit that gives us great confidence in the future of our friendship."

PM Modi also expressed his deep appreciation for the Seychelles Defence Forces and Coast Guard, praising their professionalism in safeguarding their maritime domain and the wider Indian Ocean Region.

He reiterated that India's cooperation in maritime security, capacity building, and hydrography is not merely a policy, but a reflection of a shared commitment to a "safer and more secure Indian Ocean Region."

Further, he said, when people look at a map they may see Seychelles as a group of islands in the Indian Ocean but we see something much greater, we see a nation whose horizons stretch far beyound its shore."

Noting that the island country's maritime territory is spread over 1.4 million square kilometres of the western Indian Ocean, PM Modi stated that it makes Seychelles "not a small island State but a large ocean country."

Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day State Visit to Seychelles from June 27 to June 29 at the invitation of President Patrick Herminie

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to attend Seychelles' Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour, marking 50 years of the country's independence from the United Kingdom in 1976. (ANI)