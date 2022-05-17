PM Modi says Cannes Film Festival special in many ways, lauds Indo-French ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his delight about India's participation as a Country of Honour at Cannes Film Festival, 2022.

“As India celebrates its 75th year of independence, 75th anniversary of Cannes Film Festival and 75 years of Indo-French diplomatic ties enhance pride associated with momentous milestones,” he said in his message.

The PM said it was heartening to note that a film by one of India's most renowned filmmakers, Satyajit Ray, had been restored for screening at the Cannes Classics section, at a time when India was celebrating the birth centenary of the legendary filmmaker.

“India is the largest film-producing country in the world. With films in many languages from different regions, the multifariousness of our film sector is remarkable,” he further said.

“Films and society are mirror images of each other. Cinema showcases human emotions and expressions in an artistic manner, binding the world together with a common strand of entertainment,” he further said.

He said this edition of the festival was special in many ways. “Many Startups from India will showcase their strengths to the cinema world. India Pavilion will display facets of Indian cinema and promote international partnerships and learnings”

