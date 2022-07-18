‘His tenure will excellent, inspiring,’ says PM Modi after Dhankar files nomination for vice president

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence in Jagdeep Dhankhar, the former Bengal governor who is the NDA's nominee for next month's vice presidential polls, after he filed his papers in Delhi. Dhankhar did so in the presence of Modi, home minister Amit Shah, defense minister Rajnath Singh and foreign affairs minister S Jaishankar, in a show of strength similar to that accompanying presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

The prime minister later said he was certain Dhankar's term as vice president would be 'excellent and inspiring'. "Ministers, MPs and leaders from various parties accompanied Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji for the filing of his nomination papers. I am certain that he will be an excellent and inspiring vice president," the prime minister tweeted.

After filing his nomination, Dhankar, 71, thanked PM Modi for picking 'a farmer's son' as the NDA candidate. "Not even in my dreams did I think that a common man like me would be given such an opportunity. A farmer's son has filed his nomination today... grateful to prime minister Narendra Modi and the leadership for this opportunity," he said.

Dhankar was announced by BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday, following the Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentary board meeting in Delhi. Soon after, Modi lauded Dhankar for his 'humility' and tweeted, "Kisan Putra (farmer's son) Jagdeep Dhankhar ji is known for his humility. He brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career. He has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised. Glad that he will be our VP candidate."

Dhankar is set to face former Rajasthan governor Margaret Alva, the opposition pick to replace M Venkaiah Naidu as the vice president of the country. Alva, who has been a parliamentarian for five terms, will be filing her nomination Tuesday at 11 am.