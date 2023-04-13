In phone call with Sunak, PM Modi seeks ‘strong action’ against anti-India elements

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought “strong action against anti-India elements” in the UK and progress in the return of economic offenders who have taken refuge in Britain during a phone conversation with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on Thursday. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting on November 16, 2022 in Nusa Dua, Indonesia (REUTERS FILE PHOTO)

The two leaders also agreed on the need to speedily conclude a free trade agreement (FTA) between both countries, according to an Indian readout on the conversation, which came against the backdrop of anger in New Delhi over the activities of pro-Khalistan groups in Britain.

Sunak and Modi reviewed progress in several bilateral issues that are part of the India-UK Roadmap 2030 and expressed satisfaction at recent high-level exchanges and growing cooperation, especially in the trade and economic sectors, the readout said.

Modi “raised the issue of security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK and called for strong action against anti-India elements by the UK government”, according to the readout.

Sunak reiterated his condemnation of the “unacceptable violence” outside the Indian mission in London and “stressed that extremism had no place in the UK”, according to a statement from the UK Prime Minister’s Office. Sunak updated Modi on steps being taken to ensure the security of Indian high commission staff.

The Indian readout said Modi raised the “issue of economic offenders who have sought refuge in the UK” and “sought progress on the return of these fugitives so that they can appear before the Indian judicial system”.

The readout didn’t provide details on the offenders. The list of high-profile fugitives in the UK wanted by Indian authorities, whose current location are known and against whom extradition proceedings are either completed or are at an advanced stage, includes former liquor baron Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Sanjay Bhandari, Iqbal Mirchi’s wife Hajra Memon and their sons Asiq Iqbal Memon and Junaid Iqbal Memon.

Modi and Sunak further “agreed on the need for early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement between the two countries”, according to the readout.

The British statement said the leaders “reflected on the huge opportunities a deal would offer to Indian and British businesses”, and agreed to direct their teams to “expedite progress to resolve outstanding issues and ensure a world-leading deal that would see both economies thrive”.

India and the UK have already missed a deadline for concluding the FTA by Diwali in October last year. Officials have said the two sides are now focused on addressing differences on knotty issues such as market access, tariffs and mobility of Indian professionals, and the next round of talks on the FTA will be held in London from April 24.

Protests in Britain by pro-Khalistan groups, which began after Punjab Police launched a manhunt for radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his followers, have become a fresh irritant in India-UK ties. After a pro-Khalistan activist pulled down the Indian flag at the mission in London last month, the foreign ministry summoned the senior-most British diplomat in New Delhi to demand action against those involved in vandalism. The Indian side also reduced security at the UK high commission and the British envoy’s residence.

The issue of Britain acting against pro-Khalistan elements figured at the external affairs ministry’s briefing on Thursday, with spokesperson Arindam Bagchi saying India wants to see action against those who vandalised the flag and the mission in London. “We are certainly pressing them to continue to take measures to ensure the security of the premises [and] safety of our diplomatic and consular personnel who are in London,” he said.

This issue also came up in the India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue held in New Delhi on Wednesday, with the Indian side raising “anti-India activities in UK, including pro-Khalistan extremism”. The Indian side specifically conveyed its concerns on misuse of UK’s asylum status by pro-Khalistani elements to “aid and abet terrorist activities in India” and sought better cooperation and increased monitoring of UK-based extremists.

Modi invited Sunak to the G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi in September. Sunak appreciated progress made under India’s G20 presidency and reiterated the UK’s support to India’s initiatives.

Modi conveyed greetings to Sunak and the Indian community in the UK on the eve of Baisakhi, and the two leaders agreed to remain in contact.

