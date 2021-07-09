Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi sends condolences to Haiti over assassination of President Jovenel Moise
india news

PM Modi sends condolences to Haiti over assassination of President Jovenel Moise

PM Modi also tagged the interim Prime Minister of Haiti Claude Joseph in his tweet.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 06:59 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences on Thursday to the family of Haiti President Jovenel Moise who was killed in an assassination at his home on Wednesday. "Saddened by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise and the attack on First Lady Martine Moise of Haiti. My condolences to the family of President Moise and the people of Haiti," PM Modi posted on Twitter.

PM Modi also tagged the interim Prime Minister of Haiti Claude Joseph in his tweet.

Moise was assassinated at his private residence by a group of unnamed gunmen on Wednesday. After the assassination, Haiti declared a state of emergency of 15 days and launched a manhunt to nab the killers.

As of Friday morning, the police have arrested at least 28 people, out of which two are of American origin. Twenty-six others are Colombians, national police director-general Leon Charles said at a news conference.

"We will strengthen our investigation and search techniques to intercept the other eight mercenaries," Charles also said in the briefing.

On Thursday, police also tracked down a house of suspected assassins near the scene of the crime at Petionville in Haitian capital Port-au-Prince, where Moise was staying with his wife.

Officials in mostly French and Creole-speaking Haiti had also said that the assassins appeared to have spoken in English and Spanish.

The police are also working to ascertain the motive of the killing. Moise took office in 2017, since then he has faced mass protests against his rule - first over corruption allegations and his management of the economy, then over his increasing grip on power.

