PM Modi, senior leaders wish LK Advani; visit his home to celebrate birthday

LK Advani was instrumental in BJP's rise as a major national political party. He tied its fortunes with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the late 80s, and spearheaded the party and its forerunner Jana Sangh for decades along with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
File photo of BJP leader LK Advani.(Sonu Mehta/HT File Photo)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 10:25 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many senior leaders greeted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani on his birthday on Monday. The longest-serving president turned 94 today.

PM Modi lauded Advani's contributions to the country and the party.

"Birthday greetings to respected Advani Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life. The nation remains indebted to him for his numerous efforts towards empowering people and enhancing our cultural pride. He is also widely respected for his scholarly pursuits and rich intellect," he said on Twitter.

The Prime Minister, along with defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, even met the veteran BJP leader at his home.

Rajnath Singh hailed Advani as an inspiration and guide, and said he is counted among those most respected leaders whose scholarship, foresight and intellect are acknowledged by everyone.

Union highways minister Nitin Gadkari also called Advani an inspiration.

"Happy Birthday to the senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party, our inspirational revered Shri LK Advani ji. I pray to God that you stay healthy and live a long life," Gadkari said on social media platform Koo.

BJP president J P Nadda praised the veteran leader for taking the party to the masses and playing a key role in the country's development. Wishing him a long and healthy life, he said Advani was an inspiration to crores of party workers.

"Birthday greetings from the bottom of my heart to Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji, the guardian of the BJP family, a strong sign of value based politics, an excellent administrator and guide to all of us. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant you good health and a long and happy life," Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Koo.

Born in Karachi in the undivided India, Advani joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevan Sangh (RSS) and then the Jana Sangh since the latter's foundation.

