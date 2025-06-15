PM Modi sent a message that India’s blood is not meant to be shed: Amit Shah

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a message to the whole country that India’s blood is not meant to be shed and whoever dares to do this will be punished, union home minister Amit Shah said on Sunday. Amit Shah, who handed over appointment letters to 15 candidates during the event, reiterated his promise of eradicating Maoists by March 31, 2026. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Addressing a public gathering in Lucknow, Shah said that India has “retaliated with surgical strike, air strike and razed terrorist headquarters” to the ground whenever Pakistan tried to attack the country during PM Modi’s government in the past 11 years.

Shah, who was in Uttar Pradesh’s capital to hand over appointment letters to 60,244 newly recruited police constables, said Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, had led to the death of over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

In an operation named ‘Sindoor’, Indian armed forces conducted strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), two weeks after the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 25 tourists and one local pony guide.

Shah also attacked the Congress for not being able to curb terrorist attacks during the UPA-led years before 2014. “Terrorist attacks used to happen every day under Congress rule – Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Delhi, and don’t even mention Kashmir. Pakistan received a strong retaliation when it tried to attack India thrice during PM Modi’s rule. After the Uri attack, they faced a surgical strike. After Pulwama, they faced an air strike, and after Pahalgam, the headquarters of terrorists were razed to the ground with Operation Sindoor. PM Modi sent a message to the whole country that India’s blood is not meant to be shed and whoever dares to do this will be punished,” said Shah.

Shah, who handed over appointment letters to 15 candidates during the event, reiterated his promise of eradicating Maoists by March 31, 2026. “In 11 years of the Modi government, the spread of Maoism has been reduced from over 11 states to just three districts,” Shah said.