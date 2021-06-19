PM Modi set to hold talks in Jammu-Kashmir on June 24: Officials

In a bid to bolster political processes, including assembly elections in the union territory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is set to hold a meeting with regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir next week, reported news agency PTI.

The meeting is likely to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by Union home minister Amit Shah and other central leaders, the report added.

Initiating the first step, the Centre has started the process of inviting National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah, PDP chairperson Mehbooba Mufti, Altaf Bukhari of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP), and People's Conference head Sajjad Lone for discussions, PTI reporting quoting officials.

This meet between Prime Minister Modi and regional parties will be the first such meet in close to two years since the Centre announced the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and its bifurcation into union territories in August 2019.

With inputs from PTI

