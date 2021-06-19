Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi set to hold talks in Jammu-Kashmir on June 24: Officials
india news

PM Modi set to hold talks in Jammu-Kashmir on June 24: Officials

This meet between Prime Minister Modi and regional parties will be the first such meet in close to two years since the Centre announced the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and its bifurcation into union territories in August 2019.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 12:04 AM IST
The meeting is likely to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by Union home minister Amit Shah and other central leaders, the report added.(File photo)

In a bid to bolster political processes, including assembly elections in the union territory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is set to hold a meeting with regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir next week, reported news agency PTI.

The meeting is likely to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by Union home minister Amit Shah and other central leaders, the report added.

Initiating the first step, the Centre has started the process of inviting National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah, PDP chairperson Mehbooba Mufti, Altaf Bukhari of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP), and People's Conference head Sajjad Lone for discussions, PTI reporting quoting officials.

This meet between Prime Minister Modi and regional parties will be the first such meet in close to two years since the Centre announced the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and its bifurcation into union territories in August 2019.

With inputs from PTI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi
TRENDING NEWS

On air: Milkha Singh recorded multi-part autobiography for Prasar Bharati

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP