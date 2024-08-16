PM Modi shakes the bureaucracy with focus on delivery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday carried out a massive administrative rejig in the top echelons of bureaucracy, shuffling at least 20 senior Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers. The reshuffle comes days after the appointment of Govind Mohan and TV Somanathan as the new home secretary and cabinet secretary respectively.



HT had reported on August 3 that Prime Minister Modi will carry out a transformational change within the bureaucracy this month.



According to the notification issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, 1989 Kerala batch IAS officer Rajesh Kumar Singh has been appointed as the next defence secretary, succeeding A Giridhar.



The Centre has appointed Manoj Govil, 1991 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, as the next secretary at the department of expenditure in the ministry of finance.



Punya Salila Sriavastava, an AGMUT cadre IAS officer of 1993 batch, who is currently a special secretary at Prime Minister's Office, will take over as health secretary as per the notification. On the other hand, 1993 batch IAS officer of Haryana cadre, Deepti Umashankar, will be the new secretary to President Droupadi Murmu.

National Health Authority's chief executive officer (CEO) Deepti Gaur Mukherjee (1993 batch, MP cadre) will be the new secretary at the ministry of corporate affairs. The appointments committee notified that Sanjeev Kumar, a 1993 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, will be secretary, defence production at the ministry of defence.

Arunish Chawla, a 1992 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre, has been assigned additional charge as secretary, ministry of culture.



PM Modi rejected Opposition's perception



The bureaucracy and the opposition had thought that the NDA government is under pressure of coalition politics and is afraid to take big decisions. But PM Modi has rejected the perception.



Also, the bureaucracy thought that the prime minister may have lost his mojo after the general election results. But Modi is not missing a single step and firing on all cylinders.