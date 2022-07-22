PM Modi shares image of first tricolour unfurled by Nehru, makes this request

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to the people of India to strengthen the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement by hoisting or displaying the tricolour at their homes between August 13-15 as the country celebrates 75 years of independence. In a series of tweets, the prime minister said that the movement to hoist the tricolour at every home to mark “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” will “deepen our connect with the national flag.”

PM Modi shared some interesting nuggets from history, including official communications leading to the adoption of the tricolour as the national flag. He also posted a picture of the first tricolour unfurled by India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

“Today, 22nd July has a special relevance in our history. It was on this day in 1947 that our National Flag was adopted. Sharing some interesting nuggets from history including details of the committee associated with our Tricolour and the first Tricolour unfurled by Pandit Nehru,” he said.

He added, “Today, we recall the monumental courage and efforts of all those who dreamt of a flag for free India when we were fighting colonial rule. We reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision and build the India of their dreams.”

The first national flag unfurled by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked its members to sing the devotional song 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' and the national song 'Vande Mataram' during the morning processions to be held as part of its 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur said last week that the government has announced 'Har Ghar Tiranga' program in order to inculcate feeling of patriotism in every citizen of the country.

"In order to create a feeling of patriotism in every citizen of the country, the Central Government has announced an excellent program 'Har Ghar Tiranga' i.e. every citizen of the country should put up the tricolour in his house," ANI quoted Thakur as saying.

"For this, the Home Minister held a meeting with all the Chief Ministers. A program has been set to hoist the tricolour in 20 crore houses across the country. Tomorrow we will hold a meeting with all the Deputy Commissioners to take the program forward," he added.

