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PM Modi smiles next to Trump, Meloni, Macron at G7 meet, pictures emerge

PM Modi smiles next to Trump, Meloni, Macron at G7 meet, first picture surfaces

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 07:52 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared pictures from the G7 meet in France, one of them showing him posing for a picture alongside global leaders like US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

PM Modi seen with world leaders like US President Donald Trump, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, and others, in France.

“With fellow leaders at the G7 Summit in Evian. We will keep working together to advance prosperity, sustainability and human well-being,” PM Modi captioned the post.

PM Modi was also seen interacting with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 meet. The leaders' meeting also assumes significance in light of a trade agreement being negotiated upon by India and the US.

Other world leaders PM Modi met were European Council President Antonio Costa, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

 
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