PM Modi smiles next to Trump, Meloni, Macron at G7 meet, pictures emerge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared pictures from the G7 meet in France, one of them showing him posing for a picture alongside global leaders like US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

PM Modi seen with world leaders like US President Donald Trump, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, and others, in France.

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“With fellow leaders at the G7 Summit in Evian. We will keep working together to advance prosperity, sustainability and human well-being,” PM Modi captioned the post.

PM Modi was also seen interacting with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 meet. The leaders' meeting also assumes significance in light of a trade agreement being negotiated upon by India and the US.

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{{^usCountry}} The leaders were seen shaking hands and sitting next to each other at the roundtable. The leaders last met in February 2025 in Washington. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The leaders were seen shaking hands and sitting next to each other at the roundtable. The leaders last met in February 2025 in Washington. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Tuesday meeting comes a year after Trump first claimed credit for brokering peace between India and Pakistan following three days of conflict in May 2025 after the launch of Operation Sindoor. The US President has repeated the assertion many times since then, and India has rejected it every time, staying firm on its stance that the truce was reached without any third party intervention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Tuesday meeting comes a year after Trump first claimed credit for brokering peace between India and Pakistan following three days of conflict in May 2025 after the launch of Operation Sindoor. The US President has repeated the assertion many times since then, and India has rejected it every time, staying firm on its stance that the truce was reached without any third party intervention. {{/usCountry}}

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Other world leaders PM Modi met were European Council President Antonio Costa, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

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