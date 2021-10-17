Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM, says Kerala landslide situation saddening
india news

PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM, says Kerala landslide situation saddening

"Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being,” PM Modi tweeted.
PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM, says Kerala landslide situation saddening(HT_PRINT)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 05:21 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Kerala chief minister Pinrayi Vijayan and discussed the rain and landslide situation in the state in which about 18 have died.  Offering condolences to the bereaved families, PM Modi said the loss of lives due to heavy rain and resultant landslide in saddening. “Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being,” PM Modi tweeted. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala rain pm modi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Grim situation in J&K fallout of strategic blunders by Modi govt’: Kharge

News updates from HT: Study says NE states added 76% to India's tree cover loss

‘NE states accounted for 76% of India’s tree cover loss in past 20 years’: Study

All three accused in Singhu border killing sent to six-day police custody
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP