PM Modi speaks to Putin, Ukraine war, Russia's BRICS presidency feature in talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Russian president Vladimir Putin, and discussed regional and global issues including Russia's presidency of BRICS. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian president Vladimir Putin.(Reuters file)

“Had a good conversation with President Putin. We discussed various positive developments in our Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership and agreed to chalk out a roadmap for future initiatives. We also had a useful exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including Russia’s Presidency of the BRICS,” the prime minister posted on social platform X.



“The two leaders reviewed progress on a number of issues of bilateral cooperation in follow-up to recent high-level exchanges between the two countries. They positively assessed the developments in bilateral relations and agreed to develop a roadmap for future initiatives to further strengthen the India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership,” the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement

“They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. PM conveyed his best wishes for Russia’s Presidency of BRICS in 2024 and assured of India’s full support. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch,” the PMO statement added.



On the other hand, Kremin said in a statement,"The two leaders "expressed interest in further intensifying mutually beneficial bilateral ties" and touched upon “the situation in Ukraine."



India has maintained good ties with its old ally Russia amid the Ukraine war, while continuing strong relations with US and other Western countries.