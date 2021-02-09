Home / India News / PM Modi speaks to US President Joe Biden: Here’s what they discussed
The phone conversation between the two leaders was part of the formal contacts between the new US administration and India’s top leadership that began last month
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Monday discussed their shared priorities and emphasised their commitment to a rules-based international order. Here is what we know about their first phone conversation since Biden assumed office:

• The phone conversation between the two leaders was part of the formal contacts between the new US administration and India’s top leadership that began last month.

• “Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden and conveyed my best wishes for his success. We discussed regional issues and our shared priorities. We also agreed to further our co-operation against climate change,” Modi said in a tweet.

• “President @JoeBiden and I are committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond,” he added.

• Modi earlier congratulated Biden on his election on November 8.

• They also spoke on phone on November 17, when they exchanged views on working together on “shared priorities and global challenges”.

