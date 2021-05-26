Home / India News / PM Modi thanks French President Macron for 'prompt' help in India's Covid-19 fight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
india news

PM Modi thanks French President Macron for 'prompt' help in India's Covid-19 fight

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that he discussed bilateral, regional and global issues with Emmanuel Macron.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 09:33 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Wednesday he spoke to "dear friend," French President Emmanuel Macron, thanking him for France's "prompt" assistance in India's fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

"Spoke to my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron. I thanked him for France's prompt assistance to India's Covid-19 response. We also discussed bilateral, regional and global issues, including cooperation in climate action and Indo-Pacific," PM Modi tweeted

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi french president emmanuel macron
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.