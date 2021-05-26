PM Modi thanks French President Macron for 'prompt' help in India's Covid-19 fight
In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that he discussed bilateral, regional and global issues with Emmanuel Macron.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 09:33 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Wednesday he spoke to "dear friend," French President Emmanuel Macron, thanking him for France's "prompt" assistance in India's fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
"Spoke to my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron. I thanked him for France's prompt assistance to India's Covid-19 response. We also discussed bilateral, regional and global issues, including cooperation in climate action and Indo-Pacific," PM Modi tweeted