PM Modi speaks with Iran President Pezeshkian; India backs lasting peace in West Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over the phone on Tuesday. During the call, Pezeshkian briefed Modi on the recent developments in West Asia and the way forward. PM Narendra Modi spoke with Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian amid West Asia tensions (File photos)

Modi welcomed the understanding reached and repeated India's consistent position that all issues should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

He also said continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region was needed and spoke of the importance of protecting freedom of navigation and commerce.