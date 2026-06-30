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    PM Modi speaks with Iran President Pezeshkian; India backs lasting peace in West Asia

    Pezeshkian updated Modi on the recent regional developments following heightened tensions in West Asia.

    Updated on: Jun 30, 2026 9:54 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over the phone on Tuesday. During the call, Pezeshkian briefed Modi on the recent developments in West Asia and the way forward.

    PM Narendra Modi spoke with Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian amid West Asia tensions (File photos)
    PM Narendra Modi spoke with Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian amid West Asia tensions (File photos)

    Modi welcomed the understanding reached and repeated India's consistent position that all issues should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

    He also said continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region was needed and spoke of the importance of protecting freedom of navigation and commerce.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More

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