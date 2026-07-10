'A special welcome': Auckland's Sky Tower lit up in tricolour to mark PM Modi's New Zealand visit

The iconic Sky Tower in New Zealand's Auckland was lit up in colours of the Indian tricolour as a special gesture for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to the country.

Auckland’s iconic sky tower lights up in the Indian tricolour as a special gesture for PM Modi’s visit

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Auckland's Sky Tower is 328 meters tall and has been a major highlight of the city's skyline for over 28 years. The tower offering stunning 360° views across Tāmaki Makaurau and is one of the most sought-after experiences in the city.

The skyscraper was lit in tricolour in honour of Modi's historic visit, which is the first by an Indian Prime Minister in around four decades.

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Sharing a photo of the Sky Tower, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaishwal wrote on X, “A special welcome in Auckland! The iconic Sky Tower was illuminated to mark the visit of PM @narendramodi to New Zealand, symbolising the friendship between our two countries.”

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PM Modi in New Zealand

{{^usCountry}} Modi arrived in Auckland on Friday and called his visit "historic" shortly after arriving landing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modi arrived in Auckland on Friday and called his visit "historic" shortly after arriving landing. {{/usCountry}}

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“This visit is historic, being the first Prime Ministerial visit to New Zealand in four decades. I look forward to holding talks with Prime Minister Luxon and discussing the complete range of the India-NZ friendship. I will also be addressing a community programme tomorrow in Auckland,” he wrote in a post on X while sharing pictures of his arrival.

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Modi also met the Indian community in New Zealand and was welcomed with cultural performances from various parts of India.

“I compliment our diaspora for keeping India’s cultural heritage vibrant across generations and continents and for strengthening the enduring people-to-people bonds between India and New Zealand,” Modi wrote.

During his visit in Auckland, Modi will hold bilateral talks with his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon and review the entire gamut of bilateral relations between the two nations.

Apart from political dignitaries, Modi will also meet prominent business and sports personalities during his visit. “Reflecting the strong people-to-people ties between the two countries, he will address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora during the visit,” the MEA said.

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Modi's visit comes months after India and New Zealand signed a free trade agreement (FTA) in April. Before this, both the world leaders held bilateral talks when Luxon came to India on an official visit in March 2025.