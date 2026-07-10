BJP changes its candidate vs Prashant Kishor in Bihar's Bankipur bypoll as Abhishek Kumar Sinha withdraws
Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor is also in the fray for the seat. BJP has now named Neeraj Kumar Sinha as its candidate for the poll against Kishor.
BJP has changed its candidate against Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor for Bihar's Bankipur assembly bypoll, as the previous party nominee, Abhishek Kumar Sinha, withdrew his candidature on Friday, citing family reasons, a day after filing his nomination.
The saffron party had on Tuesday named the youth wing leader as its candidate for the bypoll to the assembly constituency in Bihar, which fell vacant following the resignation of BJP national president Nitin Nabin.
Prashant Kishor is also in the fray for the seat, and according to a BJP press release, the party has now named Neeraj Kumar Sinha as its candidate for the poll against the former political strategist.
RJD's Rekha Kumari is also contesting the bypoll.
The bypoll will be held on July 30, with voting counting scheduled for August 3. The last date for filing of nominations is July 13.
What Abhishek Kumar Sinha said
"The BJP had made me the NDA candidate for the bypoll to the Bankipur assembly seat. I express my gratitude to the central and state leadership. However, due to family reasons, I am unable to contest the bypoll," Abhishek Kumar Sinha told a press conference in Patna.
Sinha said he has communicated his decision to the state BJP president Sanjay Saraogi.
BJP's new candidate, 32-year-old Neeraj Kumar Sinha, has previously served as a booth president and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) district vice-president, the party said in the release. He has been associated with the BJP since 2006, the release further said.
How Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj reacted
Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj did not waste time in trying to capitalise on the BJP manoeuvre, claiming that the ruling party got "scared" of its founder.
“BJP, scared of Prashant Kishor, abandons the field,” the party said in a post on social media platform X.
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