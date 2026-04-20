PM Modi steps up attack on TMC in Bengal rally blitz, says BJP will form govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stepped up attacks on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government in West Bengal, as campaigning intensified in the state days ahead of the first phase of polling on April 23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a memento during the public rally ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, in Medinipur on Sunday. (ANI/Narendra Modi)

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Addressing four rallies across tribal belts in Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, and West Midnapore’s Belda, Modi said the BJP will come to power in the state after the two-phase elections. “I am speaking from political experience. I have felt the zeal in people. It is certain that BJP will form the government. Several districts will no longer have TMC MLAs,” he said at his fourth rally in Belda.

Modi framed the election as a wider battle over Bengal’s identity, language and culture, accusing the TMC of favouring “infiltrators”, neglecting tribals and presiding over corruption and “cut-money” politics.

Modi’s push in south Bengal -- where the TMC has largely held ground since 2014 -- signals the BJP’s attempt to expand beyond its stronghold in north Bengal, where it won 30 of 54 assembly seats in 2021. At all four rallies, Modi focused on women and tribal voters, key constituencies for chief minister Mamata Banerjee. In a brief stop in Jhargram, he stepped out to interact with locals and ate muri at a roadside shop.

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{{^usCountry}} In Bankura, Modi accused the TMC and the Congress of opposing women’s political empowerment, referring to the government’s legislative defeat in Parliament on Friday. “Bengal’s sisters wanted 33% reservation… but the TMC does not want more women to be MPs and MLAs,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Bankura, Modi accused the TMC and the Congress of opposing women’s political empowerment, referring to the government’s legislative defeat in Parliament on Friday. “Bengal’s sisters wanted 33% reservation… but the TMC does not want more women to be MPs and MLAs,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also targeted the state government over reservation policies and alleged neglect of the Kurmi community, which has been demanding Scheduled Tribe status. Referring to President Droupadi Murmu, Modi accused the TMC of disrespecting tribal communities, citing a row during her March visit to the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also targeted the state government over reservation policies and alleged neglect of the Kurmi community, which has been demanding Scheduled Tribe status. Referring to President Droupadi Murmu, Modi accused the TMC of disrespecting tribal communities, citing a row during her March visit to the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Prime Minister outlined welfare promises from the BJP’s manifesto, including financial assistance for women, housing support, and schemes for tribal and marginal communities. He also accused the TMC of blocking central schemes and fostering “syndicate” culture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Prime Minister outlined welfare promises from the BJP’s manifesto, including financial assistance for women, housing support, and schemes for tribal and marginal communities. He also accused the TMC of blocking central schemes and fostering “syndicate” culture. {{/usCountry}}

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Mamata Banerjee countered the remarks in a post on X, saying her party has consistently supported women’s political representation. “The question of opposing women’s reservation does not arise,” she said, adding that her party opposed delimitation-linked changes that could “alter” federal balance.

Union minister J P Nadda and BJP leader Nitin Nabin also targeted the TMC at separate rallies. The rallies come amid a high-decibel campaign ahead of the first phase of polling on April 23, with both sides sharpening their messaging in key battleground districts. , The results will be announced on May 4.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tanmay Chatterjee ...Read More Tanmay Chatterjee has spent more than three decades covering regional and national politics, internal security, intelligence, defence and corruption. He also plans and edits special features on subjects ranging from elections to festivals. Read Less

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