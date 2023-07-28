Modi opens international airport, other projects in Rajkot

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took an apparent jibe at the opposition coalition, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), saying though individuals involved in “corruption and dynastic politics” have changed the name of their jamaat (community), their behaviour and goals remain the same.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a jibe at the opposition coalition, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). (ANI/PIB)

Addressing a gathering at the Race Course Ground in Rajkot after inaugurating an international airport and various development projects for the city, the prime minister said opposition leaders are angry as dreams of common people are being fulfilled under his government.

“It is natural for some people to get upset when the country is making progress,” Modi said. “Those who kept people deprived (of development) and never had any concerns for the needs and aspirations of our citizens are now angry because dreams of common people are now being fulfilled.”

Without taking any names, the prime minister said, “Though these dynasts and corrupt people have changed the name of their jamaat (community), their face, behaviour and intentions are the same old.”

He also accused them of practising double standards. “When the middle-class gets something cheaper, they claim farmers are not getting proper price. When farmers get good prices, they claim inflation is soaring. This double standard is the hallmark of their politics,” Modi said.

The PM said his government came to power with the guarantee of good governance and “in the last nine years we have successfully delivered it”.

Before launching a scathing attack on the 26-party opposition alliance, the prime minister dedicated to the nation the greenfield airport at Rajkot, developed at a cost of about ₹1,400 crore.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel were also present at the function.

Taking to Twitter, Scindia termed the greenfield airport’s inauguration “a golden moment in Gujarat’s history”.

“Built at a cost of ₹1,405 crore, this airport is 10 times bigger than the earlier airport in Rajkot. (It has increased from 236 acres to 2,534 acres),” the Union minister tweeted in Hindi. “This newly built airport not only exhibits Rajkot’s growing importance at India and global platform, but is also an example of successful efforts towards making India the third largest economy.”

Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated various development projects, including packages 8 and 9 of the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana.

Modi said that the government is working with full sensitivity for the development of Gujarat and Saurashtra, stressing that the SAUNI scheme has brought positive changes to the water situation in the region. The recently completed packages of the SAUNI scheme will provide water to 52,398 acres of irrigable land in 95 villages and potable water to around 98,000 people in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region.

Other projects include a multi-level flyover, a water treatment plant and a library with over 33,000 books.

(With agency inputs)

