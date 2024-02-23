 PM Modi takes 'parivar' jibe at INDIA bloc in Varanasi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / PM Modi takes 'parivar' jibe at INDIA bloc in Varanasi

PM Modi takes 'parivar' jibe at INDIA bloc in Varanasi

ByVaibhav Tiwari
Feb 23, 2024 01:38 PM IST

The BJP calls the INDIA bloc an unnatural alliance, alluding to the internal rivalries of its constituents.

Varanasi: Addressing an event in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Opposition's INDIA bloc works for their families, not for the welfare of the people of the country.

PM Modi in Varanasi: Yogi Adityanath sharing stage with the prime minister. (PTI)
PM Modi in Varanasi: Yogi Adityanath sharing stage with the prime minister. (PTI)

"Today every Dalit and every backward person of the country has to keep one more thing in mind. In our country, the people of the INDI alliance, who believe in instigating and fighting in the name of caste, oppose the schemes for the benefit of Dalits and the deprived. In the name of the welfare of the poor, these people do politics for their family," he said at an event to commemorate Sant Ravidas' 647th birth anniversary.

After initial hiccups, the INDIA bloc appears to be taking shape in several states. The Congress and AAP's alliance talks in Delhi are in the last stage. The Congress has also finalised an alliance in Uttar Pradesh with the Samajwadi Party.

"Today our government is taking forward the ideas of Sant Ravidas ji. The BJP government is for everyone, the BJP government's schemes are for everyone," he said.

Also read: Kashi's renewed capability and form matter of pride for India: PM Modi

He said his government's mantra is -- 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Effort'.

The Prime Minister stated that equality comes only by giving priority to the deprived society and that his government has been committed to serving every section of society and their development.

"In the last 10 years, work has been done keeping in mind those people who remained away from the stream of class development. Earlier, the poor were considered last, today the biggest schemes have been made for them," he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited BHU and distributed prizes to the winners of Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita. He also launched two books.

PM Modi will inaugurate or lay the foundation of projects worth 13000 crore in Varanasi.

With inputs from ANI

