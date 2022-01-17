PM Modi talks of India's ‘bouquet of hope’ at World Economic Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually addressed the World Economic Forum, Davos Agenda, wherein he spoke about the country's bouquet of hope.

Besides successfully vaccinating crores of Indians against the coronavirus, the Prime Minister spoke about India's unwavering trust on democracy and technology to empower the 21st century with the temperament and talent of Indians as part of this bouquet of hope.

“India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence. At the same time, the country administered 156 crore vaccine doses to its population,” he said.

He further spoke about how lifestyle changes were essential to fight the climate crisis. “The current throwaway culture and consumerism have made climate challenge more serious.”

Modi said keeping our goal of 'Global good' we have committed to net zero target by 2070. India's growth will be green, clean, sustainable and reliable, he added.

“Though India constitutes 70 per cent of the global population that takes up power commission of only 5 per cent, our effort for sustainable development is 100 per cent.”

Speaking about India's contribution towards the world during the pandemic, he said, “Our multi-lingual, cultural environment is not only our strength but the strength of the world.”

"In this period of the coronavirus pandemic, India showcased its strength by providing free food to more than 80 crore of our citizens… Today, India is the third-largest pharma producer in the world. During this time, we have seen how India has followed the vision of 'One Earth, One Health' is saving crores of lives by giving essential medicines, vaccines to many countries," he added.

Today, India has the world's largest, safe and successful digital payments platform. In the last month alone, 4.4 billion transactions have taken place in India through Unified Payments Interface (UPI), he said.

Stating that this is the best time to invest in India, Modi said the entrepreneurship spirit that Indians have, the ability to adopt new technology, can give new energy to each of our global partners.

“In 2014, there were a few hundred registered startups in India. Today, their number has crossed 60,000 with more than 10,000 registered in the last six months. More than 50 lakh software developers are working in the country today.”