Global throwaway culture to investing in India: Highlights of PM Modi’s Davos address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday delivered his address virtually at the World Economic Forum, Davos Agenda, and touched upon a range of topics during his speech.

Modi opened his remarks by hailing the country’s vaccination drive against the Covid-19 pandemic and went on to speak about several topics such as economic reforms, climate change, digital infrastructure, digital payments and also called for investments in the country at the global forum.

Here are some of his top quotes during the address:

Today, India is facing another Covid wave, while also moving forward financially with a positive mood. In just a year, India has administered nearly 160 crore Covid vaccine doses. A democracy such as India has given the entire world a bouquet of hope. The bouquet contains unwavering trust towards democracy, technology to empower the 21st Century and talent and temperament of us Indians.

During Covid, we witnessed how India walked the vision of 'One Earth, One Health' and provided medicines and vaccines to several countries, saving numerous lives. Today, India has become the pharmacy to the world - the third largest producer.

This is the best time to invest in India - given the country's adaptability to new tech. Today, India's youth have a new energy for entrepreneurship. In 2014, there were just a few hundred registered startups. Today, the number has crossed 60,000, several of them unicorns.

India's commitment towards deep economic reforms makes it the most attractive destination for investment. When the world was focusing on interventions such as the quantitative easing programme during Covid, India was paving the way for reform.

We gave unprecedented speed to digital and physical infrastructure during Covid. Over 6 lakh villages in India are being connected with optical fibre. Infrastructure associated with connectivity is being strengthened for $1.3 trillion.

We are walking ahead with the idea of 'Make in India, Make for the world'. Apart from telecom, insurance, defence and aerospace, India now has immense opportunities in the field of semiconductors as well.

We have to accept that our lifestyle is also a big challenge for the climate. ‘Throw away culture’ and consumerism have made the climate challenge more serious

Mission Life must become a global mass movement - it is key for global climate change. It has to become the pillar for a P3 - a ‘Pro-Planet People’ movement.

Looking at the global scenario today, the question is whether multilateral organisations are ready to deal with the new world order and new challenges. When these institutions were formed, the situation was different. Things are different today.