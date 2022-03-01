PM Modi talks to France's Emmanuel Macron, EU Commission head on evacuation aid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission head Charles Michel and Poland's President Andrzej Duda regarding evacuation of stranded Indians from war-torn Ukraine.

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs said the Prime Minister expressed his anguish to the President of the European Council over the deteriorating situation and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. He reiterated India’s appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue.

The Prime Minister stressed that the contemporary global order was anchored on international law, UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states. Modi also spoke about efforts being made by India to send urgent relief supplies, including medicines, to the affected areas.

During his call with Macron, the two leadrrsPresident of the French Republic.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine. They shared their concerns over continuing hostilities and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

He thanked Duda for the assistance provided by Poland in evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine, and for the special gesture of relaxing visa requirement for Indian citizens crossing over to Poland from Ukraine. He expressed his particular appreciation for the warm reception and facilitation extended by Polish citizens to Indian nationals at this difficult time.

Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, “Yesterday, the PM spoke to his counterparts from Slovak Republic and Romania to seek assistance in continued support to our evacuation efforts. He has just now spoken to President of Poland in a similar endeavour. He also received calls from Presidents of France and the EU Commission.”

Earlier in the day, Modi held a high-level meeting with Union ministers S Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and others. The meeting took place soon after the death of an Indian student in Russian shelling was reported from Khaikiv in Ukraine.

Modi had held similar meeting in the past two days regarding the evacuation of stranded Indians in the war-torn nation.