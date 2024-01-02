PM visit LIVE: Modi to embark on 2-day visit to Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, Kerala

PM Modi Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Kerala on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

He will inaugurate, and lay foundation stone of several projects worth over ₹19,850 crore in Tamil Nadu. PM Modi will address the Convocation Ceremony of the Bharathidasan University and will inaugurate the new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport which has been developed at a cost of more than ₹1,100 crore.

In his visit to Lakshadweep, PM Modi will inaugurate, and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth more than ₹1,150 crore.

He will inaugurate the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection (KLI - SOFC) project and the Low-Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) plant at Kadmat.

Other projects that are dedicated to nation include the solar power plant at Kavaratti, which is the first-ever battery-backed solar power project of Lakshadweep.

The PM will conclude his visit on January 3 in Kerala.