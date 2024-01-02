PM visit LIVE: Modi to embark on 2-day visit to Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, Kerala
PM Modi visit LIVE Updates: PM Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of projects worth more than ₹19,850 crore in Tamil Nadu.
PM Modi Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Kerala on Tuesday.
He will inaugurate, and lay foundation stone of several projects worth over ₹19,850 crore in Tamil Nadu. PM Modi will address the Convocation Ceremony of the Bharathidasan University and will inaugurate the new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport which has been developed at a cost of more than ₹1,100 crore.
In his visit to Lakshadweep, PM Modi will inaugurate, and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth more than ₹1,150 crore.
He will inaugurate the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection (KLI - SOFC) project and the Low-Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) plant at Kadmat.
Other projects that are dedicated to nation include the solar power plant at Kavaratti, which is the first-ever battery-backed solar power project of Lakshadweep.
The PM will conclude his visit on January 3 in Kerala.
- Jan 02, 2024 10:40 AM IST
Tamil Nadu's Trichy decked up to welcome PM Modi
Tiruchirappalli has been decked up with heightened security in place to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will inaugurate the new terminal building at the city's international airport on Tuesday.
The banners read "Hearty Welcome Modi Era 3.0" with pictures of PM Modi, BJP state chief K Annamalai and other state leaders.Jan 02, 2024 10:20 AM IST
Elaborate security deployment made in Tamil Nadu ahead of PM Modi's visit
BJP banners dotted roads ahead of PM Modi's arrival and proper arrangements were made to accord him a rousing reception on his touchdown in Trichy on Tuesday.
Apart from preparations for a grand welcome, elaborate security deployment has also been made in the area ahead of PM Modi's visit.Jan 02, 2024 10:00 AM IST
‘Trichy holds a special place…’: Annamalai opens up on PM Modi's Tamil Nadu visit
BJP state president for Tamil Nadu, K Annamalai on Tuesday said Trichy holds a 'special place' in PM Modi's heart.
"Trichy holds a very special place in PM Modi's heart, which is why we decided to welcome him by engaging in a dedicated cleanliness drive under the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' three days before his arrival to the state," the BJP state chief told ANI on Tuesday.Jan 02, 2024 09:39 AM IST
‘These development works will benefit several people,’ says PM Modi ahead of his visit
Ahead of his visit, PM Modi said that these projects will benefit several people in the region.
"Over the next two days, I will be attending various programmes in Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Kerala. The programmes will begin from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu, where I will address the Convocation Ceremony of the Bharathidasan University. The new terminal building of the airport will also be inaugurated. At the same time, other development works will also be launched. These works will benefit several people," PM Modi posted on X.Jan 02, 2024 09:26 AM IST
PM Modi to begin South visit after BJP's heartland sweep
In his first visit down South since the BJP swept the key heartland states in the recently held assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.
While BJP banners dotted roads ahead of PM Modi's arrival, proper arrangements were made to accord him a rousing reception on his touchdown in Trichy on Tuesday.Jan 02, 2024 09:15 AM IST
All about Tiruchirappalli International Airport
The New Terminal Building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra today. Developed at a cost of more than ₹1,100 crores, the two-level new international terminal building has the capacity to serve more than 44 lakh passengers annually.Jan 02, 2024 09:03 AM IST
PM Modi to inaugurate new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli airport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport on Tuesday.
The new terminal building has been developed at a cost of more than ₹1100 crore. The two-level new international terminal building has the capacity to serve more than 44 lakh passengers annually and about 3500 passengers during peak hours, PMO said in a statement.Jan 02, 2024 09:02 AM IST
Whenever PM Modi comes to Tamil Nadu, it always create an impact: K Annamalai
On PM Modi's visit to Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai said to ANI "...Today projects worth about ₹19,850 crores are being dedicated to the people of Tamil Nadu and India including the new airport terminal in Thirchy. Trichy is a very special place for PM that's why the party has decided to welcome our PM by doing Swachh Bharat today and 3 days before this. Whenever PM Modi comes to Tamil Nadu, it will always create an impact, especially for motivating our party workers and the public..."Jan 02, 2024 09:00 AM IST
PM Modi to visit Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, Kerala today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, and Kerala for two days on January 2, the PM said on Monday. During his visit to the southern states and union territory, Modi will attend programs and inaugurate various developmental projects.
