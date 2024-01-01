PM Modi to visit Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, Kerala today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, and Kerala for two days on January 2, the PM said on Monday. During his visit to the southern states and union territory, Modi will attend programs and inaugurate various developmental projects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI )

“Over the next two days, I will be attending various programmes in Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Kerala…I look forward to being among the people of Lakshadweep. Development works worth Rs. 1150 crore would either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. These works include projects relating to better internet connectivity, ensuring clean drinking water supply, solar energy, healthcare, and more,” PM Modi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Here is PM Modi's detailed schedule for the next two days -

PM Modi in Tamil Nadu

Modi will reach Tamil Nadu on January 2 where he will attend the 38th convocation ceremony of Bharathidasan University in Tiruchirappalli and give awards to the students and address them. He will then inaugurate the new terminal building at the Tiruchirappalli International Airport, which is being developed at a cost of over 11,00 crore, an official release said. The two-level new building can serve more than 44 lakh passengers annually and about 3,500 passengers during peak hours.

The PM will also dedicate several railway projects to the nation including - the doubling of 41.4 Km Salem–Magnesite Junction–Omalur–Mettur Dam section; the doubling of rail line section of 160 Km from Madurai - Tuticorin; three projects for rail line electrification viz Tiruchchirappalli- Manamadurai- Virudhunagar; Virudhunagar – Tenkasi Junction; Sengottai – Tenkasi Junction - Tirunelveli- Tiruchendur.

He will also inaugurate five road sector projects and a road development project.

The road sector projects are - 39 km four-lane road for the Trichy-Kallagam section of NH-81; 60 km long 4/2-laning of the Kallagam-Meensurutti section of NH-81; 29 km four-lane road of Chettikulam-Natham section of NH-785; 80 km long two lanes with paved shoulder of Karaikudi-Ramanathapuram section of NH-536; and 44 km long four laning of section of NH-179A Salem-Tirupattur-Vaniyambadi Road. The road development project includes - the construction of a 31 km long stretch of four-lane road from Mugaiyur to Marakkanam of NH 332A.

Modi will inaugurate the General Cargo Berth-II (Automobile Export/Import Terminal-II & Capital Dredging Phase-V) of Kamarajar Port and lay the foundation stone of important Petroleum and Natural Gas projects worth more than ₹9,000 crore, and the Demonstration Fast Reactor Fuel Reprocessing Plant (DFRP) at Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) in Kalpakkam. Apart from these, he will also inaugurate the 500-bed boys’ hostel ‘AMETHYST’ of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Tiruchirappalli.

PM Modi in Lakshadweep

During his visit to Lakshadweep, Modi will lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over ₹1,150 crore. According to the official release, the PM will inaugurate the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection (KLI - SOFC) project in a move to resolve the challenge of slow internet speed in the union territory.

He will also inaugurate the Low-Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) plant at Kadmat, which will produce 1.5 lakh liters of clean drinking water every day, and the Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) in all households of Agatti and Minicoy islands.

“Other projects which are dedicated to Nation include the solar power plant at Kavaratti, which is the first-ever battery-backed solar power project of Lakshadweep. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the renovation of Primary Health Care facility in Kalpeni and the construction of five model Anganwadi Centres (Nand Ghars) in the five islands of Androth, Chetlat, Kadmat, Agatti and Minicoy,” the release said.

The PM will conclude his visit on January 3 in Kerala.