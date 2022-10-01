Home / India News / Watch: PM Modi test driving a car in Europe from Delhi using 5G

Watch: PM Modi test driving a car in Europe from Delhi using 5G

Published on Oct 01, 2022

Ahead of the official launch of the 5G in India, PM Modi visited the pavilions of the different telecom operators to experience what 5G can do.

PM Modi test-driving a car in Europe sitting at Pragati Maidan through 5G technology on Saturday.&nbsp;
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conducted a test drive of a car in Europe from Delhi's Pragati Maidan, using the newly launched 5G technology. Union minister Piyush Goyal tweeted the photo and wrote, "India driving the world'.

PM Modi inaugurated the India Mobile Congress 2022 exhibition before he launched the 5G mobile telephone services in India. At the exhibition, he visited the pavilions of the different telecom operators to experience the first-hand experience of the 5G technology.

At Reliance Jio's stalls, PM Modi was briefed about the technology by Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani. Then PM Modi went to the stalls of Airtel, Vodafone Idea, C-DOT and others

pm modi
Saturday, October 01, 2022
