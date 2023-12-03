PM Modi greets people after poll results in Chhattisgarh, MP, Rajasthan; ‘we bow to janta janardan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the ‘janta janardhan’ for BJP's victory in assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while vowing for continued support to Telangana, where the saffron party could manage to put a minimal impact amid a two-way battle between BRS and Congress.

“We bow to the Janta Janardan. The results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan indicate that the people of India are firmly with politics of good governance and development, which the @BJP4India stands for,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He also appreciated the “unwavering support” received from the people of these states and assured “we will keep working tirelessly for their well-being”. “A special thanks to the hardworking Party Karyakartas. Each of them is exemplary! They have worked tirelessly and highlighted our development agenda among the people,” he added.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the support for the BJP in Telangana which has “continued to grow” and hoped for this trend to continue further.

“Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable and we will continue to work for the people. I appreciate the immense efforts of every BJP worker,” PM Modi wrote in Telugu on X.

BJP is currently leading on 166 of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 56 of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh and 114 of 199 seats in Rajasthan, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Meanwhile, Union minister Amit Shah joined PM Modi in congratulating each of the three northern states in a series of posts on X. In a separate post, Shah took a veiled dig at Congress by saying that the election results have “proved that the days of appeasement and caste politics are over”. He also thanked the people of Telangana for their support to the party and assured working towards making the state prosperous.

