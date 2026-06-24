PM Modi thanks Qatar Amir for condolences after Ras Laffan explosion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for his condolences on the death of 12 Indian nationals in an explosion and fire at the Ras Laffan energy complex. PM Modi also said on social media that the two sides “stand in solidarity with each other”.

Modi and Al Thani spoke by phone on Tuesday, when the two sides reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of their citizens. Modi also said on social media that the two sides “stand in solidarity with each other”.

Twelve Indian nationals were among 13 people killed, and several others were among the 66 injured, in the explosion and fire at Qatar’s massive Ras Laffan liquefied natural gas complex on Sunday evening.

“I thank His Highness the Amir of Qatar for his phone call and condolences on the loss of lives of Indian nationals in the tragic accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar,” Modi said in his social media post. “We both share the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

Qatar’s state-run media reported that Modi conveyed his condolences to the Amir over the victims, particularly noting the deaths and injuries among Indian nationals.

Al Thani expressed his condolences and sympathy to Modi over the victims of the explosion at the industrial facility, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Modi also expressed his appreciation to the Amir for his sentiments and praised the support and medical care provided by Qatar to the injured, as well as the efforts of the Qatari authorities in responding to the incident.

Both sides expressed solidarity with the families of the victims and affirmed their firm commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of their peoples.

Modi and Al Thani also discussed the friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries and ways to strengthen them.

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