PM Modi to address environment ministers in Gujarat on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Conference of Environment Ministers in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat on Friday and discuss climate change, prohibition on single use plastics, lifestyle for environment and other policies, the government said on Wednesday.

“The conference is being convened to create further synergy among the central and state governments in formulating better policies on issues such as elimination of plastic pollution through multi-pronged approach, state action plans to effectively combat climate change with focus on LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment. It will also focus on increasing the forest cover with special emphasis on restoration of degraded land and wildlife conservation,” a statement from the union environment ministry said.

The two day conference is being organised on September 23 and 24 and will have six thematic sessions with topics focusing on LiFE, Combating climate change (updating state action plans on climate change for mitigation of emissions and adaptation to climate impacts) ; PARIVESH (Single Window System for Integrated Green Clearances) ; Forestry Management ; Prevention and Control of Pollution; Wildlife Management ; Plastics and Waste Management among others, the statement added.

One of the main points of discussion will be the new format of Parivesh website which is used by user agencies like industries, mining companies to apply for various clearances including forest, wildlife, coastal and environmental clearance.

“Pursuant to the announcement made in the Union Budget 2022-2023, PARIVESH, with expanded scope is at an advanced stage of trial and preparation,” the ministry said.

“A number of key functionalities like common Application Form (CAF), GIS driven know your Approval (KYA) & Decision support system (DSS), compliance modules and such other features are being included for transparent, scientific and expeditious appraisal of the project proposals while ensuring adherence to environmental safeguards,” it added.

Parivesh website is also proposed to be seamlessly integrated with the GatiShakti portal to facilitate understanding of the project proposals from the point of environment, forest, wildlife and CRZ clearances which may be involved in such projects.

HT reported on Wednesday that the environment ministry has started overhauling the process of considering and granting forest clearance, to make the process consistent with Forest Conservation Rules 2022 and to issue clearances for forest diversion to various infrastructure or mining projects in a time-bound manner.

On September 17, releasing eight Cheetahs brought from Namibia in the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said India is giving a message to the whole world that economy and ecology are not conflicting fields. “Today, 21st century India is giving a message to the whole world that economy and ecology are not conflicting fields. India has shown to the world that protecting the environment and the progress of the country can go hand in hand,” the PM said.

