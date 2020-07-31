e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi to address grand finale of Smart India Hackathon on Saturday

PM Modi to address grand finale of Smart India Hackathon on Saturday

The hackathon is a nationwide initiative to provide students with a platform to solve some of the pressing problems people face in daily lives, and thus inculcate a culture of product innovation and a mindset of problem-solving, according to an official statement.

india Updated: Jul 31, 2020 14:16 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
The first edition of Smart India Hackathon in 2017 saw participation of 42,000 students which increased to 1 lakh in 2018 and to 2 lakh in 2019.
The first edition of Smart India Hackathon in 2017 saw participation of 42,000 students which increased to 1 lakh in 2018 and to 2 lakh in 2019. (ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon on Saturday via video conferencing and also interact with students on the occasion, according to an official statement.

The hackathon is a nationwide initiative to provide students with a platform to solve some of the pressing problems people face in daily lives, and thus inculcate a culture of product innovation and a mindset of problem-solving, it said.

“It has proved to be extremely successful in promoting out-of-the-box thinking in young minds,” the statement said.

The first edition of Smart India Hackathon in 2017 saw participation of 42,000 students which increased to 1 lakh in 2018 and to 2 lakh in 2019. The first round of Smart India Hackathon 2020 saw participation of more than 4.5 lakh students. “The grand finale of the software edition this year is being organized online by connecting all the participants throughout the nation over a specially-built advanced platform. More than 10,000 students will be competing to solve 243 problem statements from 37 central government departments, 17 state governments and 20 industries,” the statement said.

tags
top news
Ashok Gehlot moves MLAs to Jaisalmer, alleges ‘horse-trading rates up’
Ashok Gehlot moves MLAs to Jaisalmer, alleges ‘horse-trading rates up’
Rafale vs J-20: Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa calls China’s bluff with ‘two simple questions’
Rafale vs J-20: Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa calls China’s bluff with ‘two simple questions’
China says its Beidou system now fully operational, to challenge US’s GPS
China says its Beidou system now fully operational, to challenge US’s GPS
Probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death leads to war of words between Bihar and Maharashtra
Probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death leads to war of words between Bihar and Maharashtra
‘Could’ve been the youngest ever’: When Morrison denied Tendulkar a century
‘Could’ve been the youngest ever’: When Morrison denied Tendulkar a century
WhatsApp to soon let you mute group chats forever
WhatsApp to soon let you mute group chats forever
‘He was toying with bowlers’: L Balaji lauds former India batsman
‘He was toying with bowlers’: L Balaji lauds former India batsman
25 Years of Mobility in India | Desh Ki Digital Udaan
25 Years of Mobility in India | Desh Ki Digital Udaan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In