PM Modi to address NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum today

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:58 AM IST
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release said the event will host 1,600 participants from more than 30 countries and more than 30 products will be showcased during three days. (Photo: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM)'s Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) on Wednesday.

He will address the event at 12:30 pm via video conferencing.The 29th edition of NTLF is being organised from February 17-19.

It is the flagship event of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM).

The theme of this year's event is 'Shaping the future towards a better normal'.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release said the event will host 1,600 participants from more than 30 countries and more than 30 products will be showcased during three days.

