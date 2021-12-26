PM Modi to address nation in year’s last Mann Ki Baat episode today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, at 11am on Sunday, address the nation through his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme. The latest edition of Mann Ki Baat will be its last for the year, and 84th overall.

“Tomorrow at 11 AM! #,” the official Mann Ki Baat handle shared on Twitter, on Saturday.

“PM @narendramodi to share his thoughts in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, Sunday morning at 11 am on @DDNational,” tweeted Doordarshan, the Union government-founded public service broadcaster.

The address can be viewed on PM Modi's official YouTube channel. Doordarshan will also live-stream the speech.

Mann Ki Baat, the first episode of which aired on October 3, 2014, is usually broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The penultimate episode of 2021 aired on November 28.

In every edition, the Prime Minister talks to the nation on a range of issues, including on events which fell just before that particular address or will be observed in the days to come. In the pandemic times, a major portion of each monthly address has been dedicated to Covid-19.

Sunday's speech, therefore, is likely to be on the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, and related issues. In an impromptu address to the nation last night, PM Modi announced that beginning January 3, the nationwide anti-Covid vaccination drive will open for those in the age group of 15-18 as well. He also announced booster shots for healthcare and frontline workers, and citizens above the age of 60 with co-morbidities, from January 10 onwards.

