PM Modi to address nation on 2021’s first Mann Ki Baat programme today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 73rd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. This year’s first 'Mann Ki Baat’ address comes a day before finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the budget for the year 2021-22 in Parliament on Monday.

In the last episode of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister had reiterated the significance of making the nation self-reliant, urging manufacturers to boost domestic production and make products that have a “zero defect.” “Vocal for local is reverberating in each and every household,” he said, adding, “in such a scenario, it is time to ensure that our products meet global standards. Whatever is the global best; we should make it in India and prove it. For that, our entrepreneur friends have to come forward. Startups too have to come forth.”

Modi also reached out to the Sikh community amid the stir over agricultural laws enacted by the government in September last year. The demonstration led by farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana, who have been camping at the borders of the national capital, has been going on for over two months.

However, during the address protesters at Delhi’s Singhu and Tikri borders picked up and banged steel plates, used tin cans and canisters and even metal pots used for cooking, in the manner the Prime Minister had asked people to show their gratitude to frontline workers of the Covid-19 battle on March 22 last year, the day of the Janata curfew. “We did not want to hear the prime minister’s Mann ki Baat’. By beating plates, we ensured no one would hear his talk,” said Jagmohan Singh, general secretary of the Dakonda (Punjab) unit of the Bharatiya Kisan Union.

On the Republic Day on Tuesday, farmers’ tractor parade took a violent turn with clashes erupting between them and the Delhi Police as they defied the re-decided routes and entered central Delhi despite cops’ warning. A farmer died and several policemen were injured in the clashes in the Capital.

The violence during the rally was condemned, the Prime Minister on Saturday said that the Centre’s offer to protesting farmers of keeping three agricultural laws in abeyance for 18 months “still stands.”

The Mann Ki Baat programme will air live on All India Radio, Doordarshan and Narendra Modi mobile app at 11am. Akashvani will broadcast it in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.