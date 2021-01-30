PM Modi to address year's first Mann Ki Baat tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 73rd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. The programme will come a day ahead of the Budget Day, when Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2021-22. It also comes after the violence on Republic Day when many farmers agitating against the new farm reforms stormed the Red Fort and clashed with Delhi Police in the Capital.
A farmer died after his truck overturned and hundreds of people were injured in the clash, including farmers and police personnel, in the national capital. It's been more than two months now that farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the three farm laws enacted by the government in September last year.
Mann Ki Baat is the Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio programme during which he shares his thoughts and with the people of the country. It is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. In the last episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi had urged India’s manufacturers and industry leaders to amplify the call for ‘vocal for local’ by making more and more indigenous products. He also said that the manufacturers should ensure that the country’s products are world-class.
The Prime Minister had also highlighted new capabilities that India developed during the coronavirus pandemic and to become for the "Aatmanirbhar" (self-dependent). "Due to corona, the supply chains got disrupted the world over but we learnt new lessons from each crisis. The nation also developed new capabilities. We can call this capability 'aatmanirbharata’ or self-reliance." PM Modi had said.
PM Modi had also spoken about the country’s approach towards preserving wildlife as he pointed out that there had been a rise in the population of lions. He attributed this achievement to not only the government efforts but also to those who contributed towards forest and wildlife conservation.
During the 72nd edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi had also asked the countrymen to take a vow to not litter under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. "I want to remind you of one more thing which couldn't be discussed that much because of Corona. We have to definitely rid the nation of single-use plastic," he had said.
Mann Ki Baat will be broadcast live on state-run All India Radio (AIR) at 11am. The programme will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the official channel of the Union information and broadcasting ministry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New laws will break the backbone of agri sector: Arundhati Roy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 rebel Trinamool leaders meet Amit Shah, join BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parathas, pickle and buttermilk: Rakesh Tikait's tears draw food in form of love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Use facts against farm laws' misconceptions, says PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address year's first Mann Ki Baat tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED arrests Joint MD of rice export firm KRBL in AgustaWestland scam
- Gupta was produced before the court of Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar at Rouse Avenue Courts on Saturday. The court sent him to five days custody of the Enforcement Directorate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Use facts to counter misgivings on farm laws': PM Modi
- The PM said even a single member party has a role to play in countering the misconceptions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai court refuses bail to car designer Dilip Chhabria
- Loans averaging ₹42 lakh per car were availed by the firm on around 90 of the total 120 cars sold by the company in India. In some cases, loans had been availed even after the vehicles had already been sold to customers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakesh Tikait is the cynosure of many eyes – not just farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police, families of injured personnel stage protest against Jan 26 attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC accuses Congress of murdering party worker in Bengal village
- The TMC alleged that Momin was killed when he got into an altercation with Ibrahim Momin, a local Congress leader, and his associates. The victim was allegedly hacked with sickles. He died on the spot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi should talk to farmers directly, says Congress' Ashok Gehlot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIM Lucknow to study effect of 'stress and strain' on CRPF jawans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myntra to change its logo: Here is why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Future group's Biyani says Amazon creating confusion, playing dog in the manger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox