Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 73rd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. The programme will come a day ahead of the Budget Day, when Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2021-22. It also comes after the violence on Republic Day when many farmers agitating against the new farm reforms stormed the Red Fort and clashed with Delhi Police in the Capital.

A farmer died after his truck overturned and hundreds of people were injured in the clash, including farmers and police personnel, in the national capital. It's been more than two months now that farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the three farm laws enacted by the government in September last year.

Mann Ki Baat is the Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio programme during which he shares his thoughts and with the people of the country. It is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. In the last episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi had urged India’s manufacturers and industry leaders to amplify the call for ‘vocal for local’ by making more and more indigenous products. He also said that the manufacturers should ensure that the country’s products are world-class.

The Prime Minister had also highlighted new capabilities that India developed during the coronavirus pandemic and to become for the "Aatmanirbhar" (self-dependent). "Due to corona, the supply chains got disrupted the world over but we learnt new lessons from each crisis. The nation also developed new capabilities. We can call this capability 'aatmanirbharata’ or self-reliance." PM Modi had said.

PM Modi had also spoken about the country’s approach towards preserving wildlife as he pointed out that there had been a rise in the population of lions. He attributed this achievement to not only the government efforts but also to those who contributed towards forest and wildlife conservation.

During the 72nd edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi had also asked the countrymen to take a vow to not litter under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. "I want to remind you of one more thing which couldn't be discussed that much because of Corona. We have to definitely rid the nation of single-use plastic," he had said.

Mann Ki Baat will be broadcast live on state-run All India Radio (AIR) at 11am. The programme will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the official channel of the Union information and broadcasting ministry.