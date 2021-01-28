PM Modi to address NCC rally in Delhi at 12pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at the Cariappa Ground in Delhi at 12pm today. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force would be present at the event.
According to a release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi will inspect the Guard of Honour and review the march past by various NCC contingents. He would also present awards to the deserving cadets and would later address the gathering. During the event, the cadets would exhibit a cultural performance and would also showcase their abilities in the fields of adventure sports, music and performance arts, the PMO release added.
Last year, PM Modi while addressing the event had praised the cadets’ efforts in rescue and relief operations during natural calamities and also appreciated their work towards the promotion of initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
Prior to the Republic Day parade this year, PM Modi had addressed NCC cadets and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers on Sunday where he lauded the work done by them during the prevailing coronavirus (Covid-19) situation in the country. He added that such youth organisations had played a vital role in dealing with challenging times.
“In Covid times also, the work done by you is laudable. When the government and administration needed it, you came forward as volunteers and provided help,” the Prime Minister had said.
The NCC is a youth wing of the country’s armed forces and is open to students across all schools and colleges on a voluntary basis. The organisation comprises the Army, Air Force and Navy wing, and imparts basic military training in small arms and drills to the cadets. The NCC was formed under the National Cadet Corps act of 1948 and is currently headed by Lt General Tarun Kumar Aich.
