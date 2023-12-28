PM Modi to address Ram Temple consecration from 'Singh Dwar'

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address attendees at the grand consecration event of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya from the front of the 'Singh Dwar', the main entrance to the temple, sources said on Thursday. HT Image

PM Modi will throw the gates of the grand temple open for visitors at the consecration event on January 22, next year.

According to sources, lakhs of devotees are likely to pour into the temple town for the January 22 consecration.

Meanwhile, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust entrusted with the construction and management of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, is scheduled to hold a meeting today.

According to sources, the discussions will centre on the idol of Lord Ram, which will be installed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple at the grand opening or consecration of the shrine on January 22.

Preparations for the consecration ceremony of the temple on January 22 will also be discussed in detail during the meeting, the sources added.

There will be another meeting of the trust to select the idol of Ram Lalla.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya participated in the cleanliness campaign drive in the temple city ahead of the grand event.

While speaking to reporters, he said, "With the resolve, Swachh Rahe Shri Ram Ka Dham' (Lord Ram's place should be cleaned) the cleanliness campaign is going on in Ayodhya and today we have launched the cleanliness campaign. Everyone together will keep Ayodhya clean."

Earlier, on Wednesday, trust secretary Champat Rai said that a 51-inch tall idol of Lord Ram reflecting a five-year-old Ram Lalla -- would be selected among three designs.

"The one which has the best divineness and has a child-like look about it will be selected," he said.

Rai, describing the map of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, said a total of 21-22 lakh cubic feet of stone has been used in the construction of the entire structure. "Such a big stone structure has never been built in North or South India even in the last 100-200 years," he said.

"A foundation of 56-layered artificial rock, created by engineers, has been laid below the structure. Second, a plinth comprising 17000 granite blocks from Karnataka and Telangana has been laid across 21 feet above the ground. Around five lakh cubic feet of pink-coloured sandstone sourced from Bharatpur, Rajasthan have been used to construct the temple structure. The sanctum sanctorum of the temple is made up of pure white Makrana marble, which is ready," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive at the temple city on Saturday to inaugurate the Ayodhya airport and the railway station, which is being revamped especially on the temple model. (ANI)