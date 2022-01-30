PM Modi to address the nation today in 1st episode of this year's Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today in this year's first episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. The 85th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month, will be aired at 11.30am on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

"This month's Mann Ki Baat, which will take place on the 30th, will begin at 11:30 am after observing the remembrances to Gandhi Ji on his Punya Tithi," said Prime Minister's Office last week.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda had directed party workers to make arrangements at booth level to ensure maximum participation of people in PM’s 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. BJP has made special preparations to make people listen to his address at different places across the country.

The address comes on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, observed as Martyrs Day to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

The Prime Minister had invited citizens to share ideas and suggestions for this month's Mann ki Baat episode.

"On the 30th of this month, the first #MannKiBaat of 2022 will take place. I am sure you have lots to share in terms of inspiring life stories and topics. Share them on @mygovindia or the NaMo App. Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800," PM Modi said in a tweet.

In the last edition of Mann ki Baat on December 26, PM Modi spoke on several topics including coronavirus disease and Swachh Bharat' initiative. He also spoke about Kaavi, a form of painting mostly found in Goa and coastal parts of Maharashtra, urging people to work towards preserving such ancient forms in the country.

The first episode of the programme was aired on October 3, 2014.