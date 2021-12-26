PM Modi talks about 'Kaavi' on Mann Ki Baat, stresses ancient art’s preservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke about a dying form of art, mostly found in Goa and coastal parts of Maharashtra, as he urged people to work towards preserving such ancient forms in the country.

During the 84th edition of the Mann Ki Baat radio programme, the Prime Minister spoke about Sagar Mule from Goa, who he said, was involved in preserving the centuries-old Kaavi form.

Delving into the history of the art form, PM Modi told his listeners the Kaavi form of painting was introduced by the Portuguese who ruled Goa until 1961. He said, however, with the passage of time, people have forgotten about the significance of the painting and the art form has been on the verge of extinction.

PM Modi commended Sagar Mule ji for his efforts to preserve the art form and infuse a new lease of life to this art. He also urged the people of the country to make small efforts to preserve the ancient arts.

“His efforts are also getting a lot of appreciation. Friends, a small effort, even a small step, can make a huge contribution in the preservation of our rich arts. If the people of our country are determined, the passion to adorn, beautify and save our ancient arts across the country can take the form of a mass movement," he said during the Mann Ki Baat address.

Kaavi is a form of wall art done in bright red and white shades and found in the Konkan region of the country, especially in temples of Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka. It is a form of etching on the walls of temples and homes that depicts the ancient history of India.