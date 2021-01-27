Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda Summit on Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister will be speaking on a range of subjects, including India's reform trajectory and increased usage of technology.

"Will be addressing the @wef’s #DavosAgenda at 5:30 PM tomorrow, 28th January. Looking forward to speaking on a wide range subjects relating to India’s reform trajectory, increased usage of technology and other issues," PM Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi will address the forum's via video conferencing.

The Davos Dialogues agenda marks the launch of the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset Initiative in the post Covid world, according to PMO.

More than 400 top industry leaders from across the globe will attend the session.

The prime minister will also be interacting with CEOs during the event.

Top global leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu have marked their presence on the WEF platform by talking on a range of issues concerning these nations.